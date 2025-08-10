Bare Financial Services Inc Buys 660 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.02 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.75.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

