Bare Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Bare Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,146,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,575,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,218,000 after acquiring an additional 390,774 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 415.4% during the first quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 370,499 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 647,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 295,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,380,000 after acquiring an additional 239,415 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.