Bare Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Bare Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bare Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.59% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

ISMD opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

