Bare Financial Services Inc Sells 210 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Bare Financial Services Inc cut its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,133,000 after buying an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 329,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 62,886 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,753,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 63,174 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $49.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.09.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

