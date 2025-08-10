Beam Global (BEEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Beam Global to post earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 57.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beam Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Beam Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Beam Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

