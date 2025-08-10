Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,994,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 332,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62,547 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,135,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 285,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $61.43.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

