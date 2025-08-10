Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 10,595 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 437.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 169,348 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 93,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.