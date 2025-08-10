Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 21,230 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,637,000 after acquiring an additional 901,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,126 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,944,000 after purchasing an additional 415,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,109,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 312,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,756,000.

NYSEARCA PREF opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

