Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

