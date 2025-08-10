Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,553,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,835,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 731.6% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 251,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 220,997 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.