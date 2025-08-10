Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

