Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

