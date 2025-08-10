Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,598,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

