Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 5,100 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 727.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $103.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $104.22.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

