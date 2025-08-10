Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 761 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $395,300,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

FBND stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.