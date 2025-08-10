Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 36,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

