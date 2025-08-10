Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

