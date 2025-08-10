Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 664,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,268,000 after acquiring an additional 568,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,916,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,493,000 after purchasing an additional 521,107 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,190,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5,283.6% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 268,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 263,545 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $64.48 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

