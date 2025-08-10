Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 4,549 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

