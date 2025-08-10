Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $810,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPU opened at $75.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. The company has a market cap of $458.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $76.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

