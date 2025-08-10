Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,092,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,316,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 222,210 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 169,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1,361.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 129,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

