Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.64% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $245.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.