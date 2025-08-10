Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

