Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 122.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52.

