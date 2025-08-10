Berger Financial Group Inc Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

DFUS stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $69.43. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

