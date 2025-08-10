Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 679,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 27,663 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BOND stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

