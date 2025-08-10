Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 926 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 94.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0%

MDY opened at $571.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $569.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.76.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.