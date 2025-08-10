Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December by 82.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IDEC opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF December (IDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

