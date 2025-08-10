Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 3,111 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

