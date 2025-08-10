Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 5,020 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,553.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 223,035 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

