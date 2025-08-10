Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 5,274 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 142,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 431.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 411,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

