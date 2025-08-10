Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $1.64 Million Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 127,534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 107,783 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 89,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the period.

Shares of CGCB opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

