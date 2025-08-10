Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

