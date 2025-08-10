Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,421,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 283,494 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9,384.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 210,205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 487.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 808.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 128,255 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

