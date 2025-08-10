Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,379 shares in the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,051,000 after buying an additional 699,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,516.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,038,000 after acquiring an additional 501,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

