Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $5.68 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

