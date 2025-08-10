Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.0762 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

