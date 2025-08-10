Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 132 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,515,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 488.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,977,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,020,000 after buying an additional 7,451,591 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,112,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,421,000 after buying an additional 138,565 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,509,000 after buying an additional 366,318 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,020,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,228,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

VONV stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

