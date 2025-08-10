Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,099 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 62,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA opened at $49.62 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

