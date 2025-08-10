Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 147,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after buying an additional 63,214 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,777,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,913,000 after buying an additional 205,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,901,000 after buying an additional 506,435 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 933,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,608,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.49. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

