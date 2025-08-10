Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,227 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Apex Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 89,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 141,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

SCHB stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.