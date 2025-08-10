BMO Capital Markets Reiterates $98.00 Price Target for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) received a $98.00 target price from investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 80.71% from the company’s current price.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $34.10 on Friday, reaching $54.23. 105,069,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,531,314. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 317.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 466.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

