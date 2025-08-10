BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.53 and last traded at $38.37, with a volume of 54579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 46.81%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 214,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,907 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 36.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,935 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8,137.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 144.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $28,989,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.