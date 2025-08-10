Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CADL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Candel Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Candel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.
Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $301.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.88. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.
Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
