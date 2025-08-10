Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CADL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Candel Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Candel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CADL

Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1%

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $301.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.88. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Candel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.