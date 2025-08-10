Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Earnings Estimates for Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Dynatrace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 761.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

