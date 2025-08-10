Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Earnings Estimates for DoorDash

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for DoorDash in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $239.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.18.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $259.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.65. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $121.44 and a 52 week high of $278.15.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.9% during the second quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $9,765,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,868,519.50. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 942,554 shares in the company, valued at $191,027,419.18. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,537 shares of company stock worth $133,720,004. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.