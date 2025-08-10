Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,717 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,431,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 85,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 224,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 166,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

