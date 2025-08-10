Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.41% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.62 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.