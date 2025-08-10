Cardinal Health (CAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $60.91 billion for the quarter.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $157.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.86. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $98.07 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardinal Health stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 198.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

