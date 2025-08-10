Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Acquires 727 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDX. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 599,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 1,327.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 556,331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDX opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

